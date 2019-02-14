MMRHS Spartan Hall of Fame Celebration

The Monument Mountain Regional High School Hall of Fame celebration is coming up this Saturday, Feb. 16. Here's the schedule of festivities at Monument Mountain on Saturday evening.

5:00 PM - Girls J.V. Basketball: Monument Mountain VS. Mount Greylock

6:15 PM - Before Varsity Game - Welcome by High School principal and MC, Doug Wine and a presentation of Hall of Fame inductees (Jack Passetto of the Berkshire Sports Network will be on location to record some comments from the inductees which will air next week during Let's Talk on WSBS)

6:35 PM - Golden Knights Youth Program and Senior Night - A presentation takes place during the starting lineup announcements.

7:00 PM - Girls Varsity Basketball: Monument Mountain VS. Mount Greylock

