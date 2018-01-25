The onslaught of classic sitcom revivals continues. Next on the factory floor is none other than Murphy Brown , as CBS is putting together an official reunion series with original star Candice Bergen and creator Diane English.

As is increasingly the norm with sitcom revivals, Bergen will reprise her role as the famed investigative journalist and TV anchor. CBS has also begun talks to include other original cast members, while Deadline notes that the new thirteen-episode iteration will see Brown returning to “a world of cable news, social media, fake news and a very different political and cultural climate.”

The original 1988 Murphy Brown ran for ten seasons and scored eighteen Emmys, though English left the series after Season 4. Rumors of a potential Murphy Brown revival have swirled since 2012 and gained additional steam after the 2016 election. The now-official CBS revival will also herald the series’ 30th anniversary.

Murphy Brown joins the ranks of hot-ticket TV revivals like NBC’s Will & Grace , ABC’s upcoming Roseanne , and even Netflix’s multi-season Fuller House . The new Murphy Brown iteration is said to film a full pilot before commencing regular production, so stay tuned for further casting and premiere dates.