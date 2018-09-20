Museum Day is Almost Here

Museum Day will be taking place this Saturday, September 22 and residents here in the Southern Berkshires and surrounding area will be able to enjoy exhibits close to home.

What is Museum Day?

Museum Day is a one-day event in which participating museums and cultural institutions across the country provide free entry to anyone presenting a Museum Day ticket. Participants are allowed to download one ticket per email address. The ticket provides free general admission on Saturday, September 22, 2018, for two people.

The Merwin House located at 14 Main Street in the Town of Stockbridge will be participating in Museum Day.

Exhibits include, The Doanes and their daughter, Vipont Merwin, traveled extensively, collecting European and American furnishings and objects to decorate their home. Merwin House today is both a museum of the family’s collection and the location of the Berkshires office of the Housatonic Valley Association, dedicated to protecting the Housatonic watershed.

Museum Day hours for the Merwin House are 11:00 A.M. - 4:00 P.M.

