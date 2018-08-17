Music In Common Launches Amplify (photo included)

Sheffield, MA --- This summer Sheffield-based non-profit Music In Common has realized a long-held vision to connect youth from around the world with its music-based programs for teens. On Sunday, August 26 at 7:00 PM Sheffield, MA based Music in Common will officially launch its Amplify concert, featuring songs written by the organization’s participants from around the world since 2010 to be performed by highly talented youth musicians. The Worldwide Debut of Amplify will take place at Zion Lutheran Church in PIttsfield, MA, with an encore performance at the organization’s first-ever Raise the MIC Gala Celebration, a fundraising event on Monday, August 27 at 6:00 PM at Crissey Farm in Great Barrington, MA. More information and tickets are available here

The Amplify concert is the culmination of Music in Common’s first audition-based program, celebrating the lives of all who have been impacted by the organization’s work since its founding in 2005. Amplify brings together top music talent from across the country to connect their experiences with each other -- and with hundreds of youth who have collectively created more than 45 songs and videos over Music in Common’s history. During this inaugural Amplify program taking place at Dewey Hall in Sheffield, MA from August 6th through August 24th, 2018 six performers are learning 10 songs written in previous Music In Common programs, while also writing a new piece of their own that will premiere at the Amplify Concert and Gala events.

MIC Founder and Executive Director, Todd Mack, notes that the efforts of this highly motivated group exceed all expectations of talent, commitment, collaboration and professionalism. “It’s hard for me to think of the Amplify participants as kids,” he remarks. “These talented musicians are studying, learning, and interpreting songs written by peers they have never met. In the process, they are discovering the stories, struggles, hopes, and visions of youth whose lives may be very different from their own. I am certain that anyone who experiences the concerts on August 26 and August 27 will themselves be transported to the places and communities these songs come from and leave inspired by the words, messages, and voices they hear.”

The Raise the MIC Gala Celebration on Monday, August 27 will honor the organization’s Director of Outreach & Engagement, Lynnette Najimy, for her 10 years of service. “Lynnette’s tireless commitment to Music in Common has contributed tremendously to our program development and our growth over the years,” remarks Mack. “Her passion for this work can be seen in the dozens of videos and other projects she has produced, the hundreds of young people she has worked with across the US and the Middle East, and the two documentary shorts about Music in Common she directed and edited.”

The Gala will include an open beer and wine bar, hors-d’oeuvres, a four-course dinner, silent auction, raffle, and guest speakers, including State Representative Smitty Pignatelli of the 4th Berkshire District, as well as an encore performance of songs from the Amplify concert.

