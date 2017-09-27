MyThirdGenieWish Is Everything You’ve Ever Dreamed Of Having

Got three wishes? You'd better make that last one count.

The hash tag #MyThirdGenieWish was trending on Twitter on Wednesday, with people sharing just what their all-important third wish would be. It's always good to share because you never know when those three wishes will come your way, right? Because everyone gets them. That's just a fact.

If there's one thing we've learned from TV, books and movies, it's that you can't waste your wishes and that "I wish for a million more wishes" isn't always allowed. If that's the case, the third and final wish is a doozy. With that in mind, let's take a look at what the Twittersphere plans to do with its third wish.