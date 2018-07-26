Nancy Fitzpatrick to Speak at Laurel Hill Day

Stockbridge, MA, – Nancy Fitzpatrick will present “From Boston to Oregon: My Walk Across America" at the Laurel Hill Association’s 165th annual Laurel Hill Day on Saturday, August 4, at 2:00 P.M. at the Rostrum on Laurel Hill, behind the Stockbridge Town Offices (50 Main Street).

Fitzpatrick, a resident of Stockbridge for 60 years, walked from Boston, Massachusetts to Newport, Oregon over the course of several trips between February 2011 and October 2016.

How many miles did she walk? How many pairs of shoes did she wear out? What logistics and tactics were required? What was it like walking through Gary, Indiana and the south side of Chicago? Any grizzly sightings in Yellowstone? Was it scary? Was it fun?

What is America like in the small towns between the coasts? How does our town fit into the whole scheme of things? Fitzpatrick will tell you all this in one short talk on August 4, 2018!

For over 160 years, Laurel Hill Day has been a highlight of late summer Stockbridge. We're honored that Nancy will join us this year to continue the tradition. Please join us, too.

The event is free, and all are welcome. Refreshments will be served. Rain location is the gym in the Town Offices.

Laurel Hill Association of Stockbridge, Massachusetts, founded in 1853, is the oldest existing village improvement society in the United States. The organization works to improve the quality of life and of the environment in the town of Stockbridge. Activities include maintaining over 460 acres of properties, some of which have popular walking trails; planting trees and flowers, including the gardens at the Post Office and several town monuments; and cooperating with town government and other organizations for community welfare.

You can get more information, by going here

(press release and article image sent to WSBS from the Stockbridge Chamber of Commerce for online/on-air use)