We haven’t heard much from Nelly Furtado but it appears that she is mighty healthy. On Sunday (Feb. 18), the famed pop singer raised eyebrows on social media when a video surfaced of her looking thicker than a bowl of oatmeal.

Then fans was hit with a double whammy when a photo popped up of Furtado and former Odd Future producer Hodgy Beats holding hands together at an event for the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation.

So not only is Furtado thicker than a king-sized Snickers bar, she also has a handsome boyfriend as well. And we are here for it.

Fans on Twitter express their shock at seeing the new and voluptuous Furtado. Other people celebrated the 39-year-old singer's curvaceous figure and her new boo.

"I think Hodgy dating Nelly Furtado means anyone can do anything. We must become masters of our own universe," tweeted one fan. Another person wrote, "Nelly Furtado got that thickness and the 'I date black men' haircut. All praise due to the spaghetti monster in the sky."

Check out more fan reactions below. Also, we posted two music videos from Nelly Furtado to refresh your memory on how great of a performer she really is.

