Netflix: What’s Coming and Going in March 2018

Netflix watchers can catch '90s hits Cruel Intentions and Casino in March, along with Season 2 of Jessica Jones , Santa Clarita Diet and A Series of Unfortunate Events .

The streaming site released a list of the movies, TV shows, comedy specials and documentaries coming and going next month.

Here's the full list of what's being added to Netflix in March:

March 1

300

21 Thunder Season 1 - Netflix Original

2307: Winter's Dream

Adel Karam: Live from Beirut

Adventureland

Algo Muy Gordo

Alpha and Omega

Battle Drone

Beerfest

Casino

Cruel Intentions

Cruel Intentions 2

Cruel Intentions 3

Deathgrip

Forgetting Sarah Marshall

Ghostbusters

Ghostbusters 2

Gridiron Gang

Guess Who

Hostage

I Am Number Four

I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry

Jackass: Number Two

Land Gold Women

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 18

Martian Child

Moon

People Like Us

Revolutionary Road

Stuart Little 3: Call of the Wild

The Brothers Grimm

The Bucket List

The Descent

The Descent: Part 2

The Experiment

The Fifth Estate

The Gift

The Lazarus Project

True to the Game

Untraceable

Up in the Air

Wet Hot American Summer

Women at War 1939-1945

March 2

B: The Beginning Season 1 - Netflix Original

Flint Town Season 1 - Netflix Original

Girls Incarcerated Season 1 - Netflix Original

Les Affamés - Netflix Original

Malena Pichot: Estupidez compleja - Netflix Original

Natalia Valdebenito: El Especial - Netflix Original

Voltron: Legendary Defender Season 5 - Netflix Original

March 4

Expedition China

The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale - Netflix Original

March 5

F the Prom

The World's Most Extraordinary Homes Season 1 - Netflix Original

March 6

Benji

Borderliner Season 1 - Netflix Original

For the Love of Benji

Gad Elmaleh: American Dream - Netflix Original

March 7

Aftershock

March 8

Bad Guys: Vile City Season 1 - Netflix Original

Ladies First - Netflix Original

Marvel's Jessica Jones Season 2 - Netflix Original

March 9

A.I.C.O. Incarnation Season 1 - Netflix Original

Collateral: Limited Series - Netflix Original

Love Season 3 - Netflix Original

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman : Malala Yousafzai - Netflix Original

Nailed It Season 1 - Netflix Original

The Outsider - Netflix Original

Trolls: The Beat Goes On! Season 2 - Netflix Original

March 10

Septiembre, un Llanto en Silencio

March 12

Kygo: Live at the Hollywood Bowl

Troy: The Odyssey

March 13

Children of the Whales Season 1 - Netflix Original

Ricky Gervais: Humanity - Netflix Original

Stretch Armstrong: The Breakout - Netflix Original

Terrace House: Opening New Doors Part 1 - Netflix Original

March 15

Jackass 3.5: The Unrated Movie

Power Rangers Ninja Steel Season 1

Tabula Rasa Season 1 - Netflix Original

The Hollywood Masters Season 2

March 16

Benji - Netflix Original

Edha Season 1 - Netflix Original

On My Block Season 1 - Netflix Original

Spirit Riding Free Season 4 - Netflix Original

Take Your Pills - Netflix Original

The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter - Netflix Original

Wild Wild Country Season 1 - Netflix Original

March 19

In Search of Fellini

March 20

100 Years: One Woman's Fight for Justice

The Standups Season 2 - Netflix Original

March 21

Conor McGregor: Notorious

March 23

Alexa & Katie Season 1 - Netflix Original

Dinotrux Supercharged Season 2 - Netflix Original

Game Over, Man! - Netflix Original

Layla M. - Netflix Original

Requiem Season 1 - Netflix Original

Roxanne Roxanne - Netflix Original

Santa Clarita Diet Season 2 - Netflix Original

SWORDGAI The Animation Part 1 - Netflix Original

The Mechanism Season 1 - Netflix Original

March 24

Red Trees

March 27

Men on a Mission: 2018

March 28

50 First Dates

Little Women

Never Back Down 2: The Beatdown

The Art of War

March 30

A Series of Unfortunate Events Season 2 - Netflix Original

First Match - Netflix Original

Happy Anniversary - Netflix Original

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir Season 2, Part 1

Rapture Season 1 - Netflix Original

Reboot: The Guardian Code Season 1 - Netflix Original

Sofía Niño de Rivera: Selección natural - Netflix Original

The Titan - Netflix Original

Trailer Park Boys Season 12 - Netflix Original

Trump: An American Dream Season 1 - Netflix Original

March 31

Let Me In

Here's the full list of what's leaving Netflix in March:

March 1

A Gang Story

Anastasia

Baby's Day Out

Eyewitness

FernGully: The Last Rainforest

First Response

Forget and Forgive

Hitch

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

Jaws: The Revenge

Less Than Zero

Memento

Slums of Beverly Hills

The Chase

The Craft

The Panic in Needle Park

Trigger Point

Two Wrongs

xXx

March 4

Chloe

Safe Haven

March 6

The Finest Hours

March 8

Victoria

March 11

Believe

Glitch

March 12

Standby

Disney's The Santa Clause

Disney's The Santa Clause 2

Disney's The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

March 13

Breakout Kings Season 1

City of God: 10 Years Later

London Has Fallen

The Killing Seasons 1-2

March 14

Archer Seasons 1-7

March 19

V/H/S: Viral

March 20

Zootopia

March 22

Steve Jobs: One Last Thing

March 24

Voltron 84 Season 1

Who Framed Roger Rabbit

March 26

The Aquatic Life with Steve Zissou

March 29

The Gates Season 1

March 30

Life in Pieces

March 31

Awake Season 1

Bordertown Season 1

Breakout Kings Season 2

Brickleberry Seasons 1-3

Cooper Barrett's Guide to Surviving Life Season 1

Friends with Benefits Season 1

In Like Flint

Lights Out Season 1

Rosewood Season 1

Salem Seasons 2-3

Small Shots Season 1

The Awakening

The Carmichael Show Seasons 1-2

The Chicago Code Season 1

The Crazy Ones Season 1

The Finder Season 1

The Good Son

Traffic Light Season 1

