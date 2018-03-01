Netflix: What’s Coming and Going in March 2018
Netflix watchers can catch '90s hits Cruel Intentions and Casino in March, along with Season 2 of Jessica Jones, Santa Clarita Diet and A Series of Unfortunate Events.
The streaming site released a list of the movies, TV shows, comedy specials and documentaries coming and going next month.
Here's the full list of what's being added to Netflix in March:
March 1
300
21 Thunder Season 1 - Netflix Original
2307: Winter's Dream
Adel Karam: Live from Beirut
Adventureland
Algo Muy Gordo
Alpha and Omega
Battle Drone
Beerfest
Casino
Cruel Intentions
Cruel Intentions 2
Cruel Intentions 3
Deathgrip
Forgetting Sarah Marshall
Ghostbusters
Ghostbusters 2
Gridiron Gang
Guess Who
Hostage
I Am Number Four
I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry
Jackass: Number Two
Land Gold Women
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 18
Martian Child
Moon
People Like Us
Revolutionary Road
Stuart Little 3: Call of the Wild
The Brothers Grimm
The Bucket List
The Descent
The Descent: Part 2
The Experiment
The Fifth Estate
The Gift
The Lazarus Project
True to the Game
Untraceable
Up in the Air
Wet Hot American Summer
Women at War 1939-1945
March 2
B: The Beginning Season 1 - Netflix Original
Flint Town Season 1 - Netflix Original
Girls Incarcerated Season 1 - Netflix Original
Les Affamés - Netflix Original
Malena Pichot: Estupidez compleja - Netflix Original
Natalia Valdebenito: El Especial - Netflix Original
Voltron: Legendary Defender Season 5 - Netflix Original
March 4
Expedition China
The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale - Netflix Original
March 5
F the Prom
The World's Most Extraordinary Homes Season 1 - Netflix Original
March 6
Benji
Borderliner Season 1 - Netflix Original
For the Love of Benji
Gad Elmaleh: American Dream - Netflix Original
March 7
Aftershock
March 8
Bad Guys: Vile City Season 1 - Netflix Original
Ladies First - Netflix Original
Marvel's Jessica Jones Season 2 - Netflix Original
March 9
A.I.C.O. Incarnation Season 1 - Netflix Original
Collateral: Limited Series - Netflix Original
Love Season 3 - Netflix Original
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman: Malala Yousafzai - Netflix Original
Nailed It Season 1 - Netflix Original
The Outsider - Netflix Original
Trolls: The Beat Goes On! Season 2 - Netflix Original
March 10
Septiembre, un Llanto en Silencio
March 12
Kygo: Live at the Hollywood Bowl
Troy: The Odyssey
March 13
Children of the Whales Season 1 - Netflix Original
Ricky Gervais: Humanity - Netflix Original
Stretch Armstrong: The Breakout - Netflix Original
Terrace House: Opening New Doors Part 1 - Netflix Original
March 15
Jackass 3.5: The Unrated Movie
Power Rangers Ninja Steel Season 1
Tabula Rasa Season 1 - Netflix Original
The Hollywood Masters Season 2
March 16
Benji - Netflix Original
Edha Season 1 - Netflix Original
On My Block Season 1 - Netflix Original
Spirit Riding Free Season 4 - Netflix Original
Take Your Pills - Netflix Original
The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter - Netflix Original
Wild Wild Country Season 1 - Netflix Original
March 19
In Search of Fellini
March 20
100 Years: One Woman's Fight for Justice
The Standups Season 2 - Netflix Original
March 21
Conor McGregor: Notorious
March 23
Alexa & Katie Season 1 - Netflix Original
Dinotrux Supercharged Season 2 - Netflix Original
Game Over, Man! - Netflix Original
Layla M. - Netflix Original
Requiem Season 1 - Netflix Original
Roxanne Roxanne - Netflix Original
Santa Clarita Diet Season 2 - Netflix Original
SWORDGAI The Animation Part 1 - Netflix Original
The Mechanism Season 1 - Netflix Original
March 24
Red Trees
March 27
Men on a Mission: 2018
March 28
50 First Dates
Little Women
Never Back Down 2: The Beatdown
The Art of War
March 30
A Series of Unfortunate Events Season 2 - Netflix Original
First Match - Netflix Original
Happy Anniversary - Netflix Original
Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir Season 2, Part 1
Rapture Season 1 - Netflix Original
Reboot: The Guardian Code Season 1 - Netflix Original
Sofía Niño de Rivera: Selección natural - Netflix Original
The Titan - Netflix Original
Trailer Park Boys Season 12 - Netflix Original
Trump: An American Dream Season 1 - Netflix Original
March 31
Let Me In
Here's the full list of what's leaving Netflix in March:
March 1
A Gang Story
Anastasia
Baby's Day Out
Eyewitness
FernGully: The Last Rainforest
First Response
Forget and Forgive
Hitch
Jaws
Jaws 2
Jaws 3
Jaws: The Revenge
Less Than Zero
Memento
Slums of Beverly Hills
The Chase
The Craft
The Panic in Needle Park
Trigger Point
Two Wrongs
xXx
March 4
Chloe
Safe Haven
March 6
The Finest Hours
March 8
Victoria
March 11
Believe
Glitch
March 12
Standby
Disney's The Santa Clause
Disney's The Santa Clause 2
Disney's The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
March 13
Breakout Kings Season 1
City of God: 10 Years Later
London Has Fallen
The Killing Seasons 1-2
March 14
Archer Seasons 1-7
March 19
V/H/S: Viral
March 20
Zootopia
March 22
Steve Jobs: One Last Thing
March 24
Voltron 84 Season 1
Who Framed Roger Rabbit
March 26
The Aquatic Life with Steve Zissou
March 29
The Gates Season 1
March 30
Life in Pieces
March 31
Awake Season 1
Bordertown Season 1
Breakout Kings Season 2
Brickleberry Seasons 1-3
Cooper Barrett's Guide to Surviving Life Season 1
Friends with Benefits Season 1
In Like Flint
Lights Out Season 1
Rosewood Season 1
Salem Seasons 2-3
Small Shots Season 1
The Awakening
The Carmichael Show Seasons 1-2
The Chicago Code Season 1
The Crazy Ones Season 1
The Finder Season 1
The Good Son
Traffic Light Season 1
