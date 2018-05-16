New Face on Select Board in Great Barrington

Great Barrington held its annual town election yesterday and a newcomer and an incumbent garnered the most votes in a Select Board race that saw six candidates vying for two seats – one having been left open by the departure of former Chairman Sean Stanton.

The Berkshire Eagle reports that unofficial election results showed that Kate Burke, who has campaigned as a voice representing young families at Town Hall, landed a solid victory. William Cooke, having been elected three years ago, easily retained his seat. Candidates in the select board race also included Holly Hamer, James Clark, Gavin Pollock and Christopher Tucci. For the Finance Committee, Michele Loubert unseated Walter Atwood.