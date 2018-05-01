New Pizzeria Opening in Great Barrington

Great Barrington currently has a wide variety of pizza locations and the pizza competition in Great Barrington is about to get more fierce.

Vivaldi's Pizzeria will be opening soon at 325 Stockbridge Road in Great Barrington across from McDonald's.

Vivaldi's currently has locations in Pittsfield and Lee. Brothers Tony, Gino and Abraham are looking to tap into the Great Barrington market. When asked what attracted the brothers to bring their pizza business to Great Barrington, they replied "cuz we are the best." Residents will be able to judge for themselves as the Stockbridge Road location is set to open some time next week. The exact opening date is yet to be determined but will be reported to WSBS soon.

In addition, the brothers report that they are looking for delivery drivers and counter help. Both full and part time positions are available. Anyone interested should email vivaldipizzagb@gmail.com