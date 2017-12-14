With a heist crew that includes Sandra Bullock , Cate Blanchett , Rihanna , Anne Hathaway , Helena Bonham Carter , Sarah Paulson , Mindy Kaling and Awkwafina, how can you not be stoked for Ocean’s 8 ? Just in case you needed a little extra convincing, Paulson has debuted the first official poster for the Steven Soderbergh -produced sequel / spinoff, and it has one hell of a tagline.

Paulson revealed the poster on Twitter with the caption “Get ready,” and lady, I am ready .

Warner Bros.

“Every con has its pros” is a pretty fantastic tagline.

Ocean’s trilogy director Steven Soderbergh is executive producing the new sequel, which was directed by his pal, Gary Ross ( The Hunger Games ). Sandra Bullock stars as Debbie Ocean (sister of George Clooney’s Danny), who assembles a skilled team of her very own to pull off a major heist at the annual Met Gala. In addition to the leading ensemble, Ocean’s 8 stars Olivia Munn, Dakota Fanning, Richard Armitage, Katie Holmes, James Corden and Hailey Baldwin. Reprising their roles from Soderbergh’s trilogy are Matt Damon as Linus Caldwell, Carl Reiner as Saul Bloom, and Elliott Gould as Reuben Tishkoff (the latter revealed his involvement in a recent appearance on Marc Maron’s podcast).

Ocean’s 8 is scheduled to arrive on June 8, 2018. Hopefully we’ll see the first trailer soon.