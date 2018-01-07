Oprah Winfrey is nothing less than a legend in the entertainment industry.

On Sunday evening (January 7), the multi-award winning entertainer was presented with the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards . Being the icon that she is, Winfrey gave a bone-chilling speech that tackled the issues of race, sexism and the ongoing issue of sexual harassment in Hollywood.

“I want all of the girls watching here now to know, that a new day is on the horizon.” @Oprah accepts the 2018 Cecil B. de Mille award. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/hbquC1GBjm — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2018

Oprah, just like many of the artists present, ultimately shut it down when she declared "time's up!" in reference to the recent campaign launched by more than 300 women in Hollywood.

During her nine-minute speech and in the aftermath, Twitter couldn't help but react to Saint Oprah's sermon on the Golden Globes mount.