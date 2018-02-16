If there is one thing that rings true, if you are waiting for an accurate prediction for snow accumulation in the Berkshires, you may be waiting for a while.

The most recent storm we had in the area had early estimates reaching nearly a foot of snow. Of course, that did not happen. With mild temperatures expected throughout February Vacation week, it won't be all clear skies and warm temps. Saturday night is expected to bring snow to Berkshire County.

Let the accumulation predictions ring. We have searched through the web, as well as local news outlets throughout Massachusetts, with some guidance from Boston.com , to give you what is being estimated for Saturday night.

Weather.com is predicting 1-3 inches.

Accuweather is predicting a fair amount more than that.

The National Weather Service in Albany seems to be right smack in the middle of things.

And now, for the Boston-area meteorologists.

CBS 6 in Albany:

There you have it. The conclusion -- nobody truly knows. My advice, get ready for anything.