Over 70 Businesses will be at the Berkshire Business Showcase
It’s once again time to see what Berkshire businesses have to offer! It's the Berkshire Business Showcase 2018! Featuring over 70 local businesses showing you what they have to offer! From financial institutions to restaurants, and everything in between will be there. Live entertainment, raffles, kids crafts, tastings/samplings, employment opportunities and so much more!
Because the event continues to get bigger every year, the business showcase event had to move to a larger location. The Berkshire Business Showcase 2018 will be held at Eisner Camp & Retreat Center at 53 Brookside Road, Great Barrington. Not only is the entire community invited, but it’s free admission!
Join WSBS along with over 70 other businesses at the annual Berkshire Business Showcase this Thursday, May 10th starting at 5:00 P.M. at Camp Eisner! Our live broadcast will run from 4:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. and we'll have the WSBS prize wheel on hand as we give you a chance to spin and win various prizes ranging from restaurant certificates, movie passes, grocery store gift cards and more. We'll see you there!