Paul McCartney ‘Putting the Finishing Touches’ on New Album

Paul McCartney 's long-awaited follow up to 2013's New is apparently nearing completion.

Asked about his plans for 2018, McCartney said, "I'll probably be putting out a new album." He added that he was "putting the finishing touches to it now," in the same Q&A from his official website .

It's unclear who'll serve as principal producer, though McCartney earlier confirmed sessions with Adele producer Greg Kurstin. That would continue a period of high-profile collaborations. McCartney added that expectations are running high for the as-yet-unnamed project, which apparently will include a song about President Donald Trump .

"I’d like that to be something I really love and then hopefully the fans will love it too," McCartney said. "I would like to achieve making that a really great album. Fingers crossed! That’s not what it’s called, but fingers crossed! [Pauses] It could be … it could be the new album title."

New , which found McCartney working with producers Giles Martin, Mark Ronson , Ethan Johns and Paul Epworth, reached No. 3 on both the U.S. and U.K. charts. Martin, son of former Beatles producer George Martin, also served as the record's executive producer.

"The original idea was to go to a couple of producers whose work I loved, to see who I got on with best," McCartney said at the time . "But it turned out I got on with all of them. We made something really different with each producer, so I couldn't choose and ended up working with all four. We just had a good time in different ways."

McCartney returned to the Top 5 in 2015 with "FourFiveSeconds," a collaboration with Rihanna and Kanye West . "Only One" and "All Day," also recorded with West , rose to the Top 40 as well. Before that, McCartney's last album of all original material was 2008's Electric Arguments , as part of the duo Fireman.