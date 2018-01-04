Paul McCartney ‘Putting the Finishing Touches’ on New Album
Paul McCartney's long-awaited follow up to 2013's New is apparently nearing completion.
Asked about his plans for 2018, McCartney said, "I'll probably be putting out a new album." He added that he was "putting the finishing touches to it now," in the same Q&A from his official website.
It's unclear who'll serve as principal producer, though McCartney earlier confirmed sessions with Adele producer Greg Kurstin. That would continue a period of high-profile collaborations. McCartney added that expectations are running high for the as-yet-unnamed project, which apparently will include a song about President Donald Trump.
"I’d like that to be something I really love and then hopefully the fans will love it too," McCartney said. "I would like to achieve making that a really great album. Fingers crossed! That’s not what it’s called, but fingers crossed! [Pauses] It could be … it could be the new album title."
New, which found McCartney working with producers Giles Martin, Mark Ronson, Ethan Johns and Paul Epworth, reached No. 3 on both the U.S. and U.K. charts. Martin, son of former Beatles producer George Martin, also served as the record's executive producer.
"The original idea was to go to a couple of producers whose work I loved, to see who I got on with best," McCartney said at the time. "But it turned out I got on with all of them. We made something really different with each producer, so I couldn't choose and ended up working with all four. We just had a good time in different ways."
McCartney returned to the Top 5 in 2015 with "FourFiveSeconds," a collaboration with Rihanna and Kanye West. "Only One" and "All Day," also recorded with West, rose to the Top 40 as well. Before that, McCartney's last album of all original material was 2008's Electric Arguments, as part of the duo Fireman.