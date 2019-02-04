Plan to Attend A Workshop Featuring The Benefits of Nature

The Department Of Conservation and Recreation Urban Foresters in conjunction with the Berkshire Environmental Action Team (BEAT) will join forces as they present a free workshop on urban trees and public health. The public is invited to chat one-on-one with foresters regarding specific questions about Berkshire county's natural resources including how trees are linked to our well being in this planet and the beneficial impacts of urban forests

This get together begins at 5:30 pm on Thursday afternoon at at Hotel On North located at 297 North Street in Pittsfield, Massachusetts. DCR Urban Foresters Jay Girard and Yoni Glogower will moderate the workshop as some topics on hand including how you could get free trees planted on your property and lessons in proper tree care. You can also inquire about a free tree planting program entitled "Greening The Gateway Cities". A cash bar and snacks will also be available.

If you need more information, you can log on here or you can call (413) 717-1255 and ask for the program's Education and Outreach Coordinator, Elizabeth Orenstien. You can also e mail any questions and make a charitable contribution to BEAT by clicking on this link .