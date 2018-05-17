Police Investigating Attempted Abduction of Woman Jogger

EGREMONT — Police are looking for a Jeep Wrangler with New York license plates after a woman reported that one of its four passengers tried to pull her into the vehicle when she was running on Creamery Road early Wednesday evening, according to state and local police.

The Berkshire Eagle reports, at 5 p.m., the woman was jogging when she was approached by an older gray or silver Jeep Wrangler with a soft top and tape on the windows, according to a statement from Egremont Police Chief Erik H. Josephson.

The driver pulled up to the woman and stopped, and a front-seat passenger opened the door and grabbed her by the arm, Josephson said.

The woman broke free and ran to a nearby house, he said.

The Jeep drove off, last seen heading south on Creamery Road toward Route 23, police said.