Pollinator Plan Meeting to be Held at GB Town Hall

GREAT BARRINGTON-- Town Manager Jennifer Tabakin would like to invite residents to Town Hall later this week for a presentation from Conway School for Ecological Landscape Planning and Design students on their plans to make Great Barrington a more pollinator-friendly community.

WHEN

Thursday, March 1 at 3:30 p.m.

WHERE

Town Hall, 334 Main Street, Great Barrington

WHO

Conway School graduate students

Great Barrington Agricultural Commission

WHAT

In May 2016, the Town of Great Barrington became the first in New England to pass a pollinator-friendly community resolution at Town Meeting. The resolution recognizes pollinators as essential to a healthy ecosystem and local food system. The Conway School was subsequently called upon to help create a town-wide pollinator plan in order to make the town more habitable for honey bees.

On Thursday, March 1, Great Barrington town officials will revisit the resolution, as they hear from Conway School students Renee Ruhl, Elan Bills and Evan Abramson on research they've been conducting with Town Manager Tabakin, Superintendent of Public Works Sean VanDeusen and the Agricultural Commission.

"About one-third the food we eat depends on pollinators, and many of these species are in rapid decline," said Vivian Orlowski, who chairs the Agricultural Commission. "The GB Pollinator Plan will show how landscaping practices can support the bees, butterflies and other pollinators farmers and gardeners need to grow fruits and vegetables." ​

The following questions are key areas to be discussed at Town Hall:

Why are pollinators important to Great Barrington?

What are the possible constraints and opportunities for pollinators in Great Barrington?

How can Great Barrington embrace low-cost pollinator habitat?

How can the community of Great Barrington help pollinators?

“We’re excited to welcome the Conway students to Town Hall to present their research on how to make our town more pollinator-friendly,” Town Manager Tabakin said. “It’s great that the community will have an opportunity to weigh in on the proposal, and I encourage residents to attend the presentation this week and offer their opinions and feedback.”

Members of the public will be encouraged to offer feedback on the plan, which will then be incorporated into the group's final report. Once completed, the Great Barrington Pollinator Plan will be an accessible free resource for all institutions and residents in the region.

(press release sent to WSBS from Great Barrington Town Manager Jennifer Tabakin for online and on air use)