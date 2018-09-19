PPD Officer Derby, ‘Operation Copsicle’ to be Featured on ‘Steve Harvey Show’

Pittsfield Police Officer Darren Derby has garnered a lot of local recognition. Now, he, along with "Operation Copsicle" will get the national spotlight.

Derby and the PPD's ice cream truck -- which is used to better the relationship between the community and its law enforcement -- will be featured on Friday's episode of "The Steve Harvey Show."

"The segment, which features videos and images from both the Pittsfield Police Department and Officer Derby's Facebook page, will showcase "Operation Copsicle" and the Police Department's efforts to build a better relationship with our residents," according to city officials.

We couldn't be more proud of Officer Derby and his idea which brought the community together in such an incredible way. You can check out Friday's segment on "The Steve Harvey Show" at 10 a.m. on WTEN, channel 10.