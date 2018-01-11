Hulu has answered fans prayers! Queen Latifah ’s classic '90s series Living Single is coming to the streaming service beginning Thursday (Jan. 11).

The 1993 show stars Latifah, Kim Coles, Erika Alexander and Kim Fields as four single roommates trying to make it on their own in Brooklyn, New York. Co-stars T.C. Carson and John Henton played their neighbors who lived one floor up.

The show ran for five seasons (1993-1998) and paved the way for NBC’s hit sitcom Friends . During its run, the series received two Emmy nominations and won an Image Award for Outstanding Comedy Series as well as Outstanding Actress win for Alexander who played Maxine Shaw.

Last year, Latifah confirmed to Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live that a Living Single reboot is in the works. "We're actually working on it. It's not there yet,” she said. “But, hopefully, we can get it happening."

Latifah added that they haven’t secured a network for the proposed reboot as of yet. Other ‘90s series like Full House and The X-Files have had successful reboots on Netflix and Fox, respectively.

After Hulu's announcement on Twitter, fans rejoiced. Some people also suggested that the streaming network bring back other popular '90s shows like Girlfriends , In Living Color and Moesha .

It's certainly a '90s kind of world.

Watch Queen Latifah Talks About Living Single Reboot

