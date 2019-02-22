Rabies Clinic at GB Fire Station

From the Town of Great Barrington

The Town of Great Barrington and Bilmar Small Animal Clinic will host a rabies clinic for cats and dogs on Saturday, March 9, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Great Barrington Fire Station, 37 State Road. The cost is $10 per vaccine.

The Great Barrington Town Clerk will attend the clinic to issue dog licenses for Great Barrington and Housatonic dogs, from 11:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m. The fee is $5 for spayed or neutered dogs (please provide documentation) and $15 for others. All dogs residing in Great Barrington and Housatonic must have their annual licenses renewed by April 1, 2019.

Owners must provide proof of current rabies vaccine to obtain an annual dog license and all dogs and cats must be kept on leashes, or in pet carriers, while at the clinic. Proceeds from the clinic benefit the Great Barrington Fire Fighters’ Association.