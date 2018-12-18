Railroad Safety Presentation Coming to the Senior Center

From the Town of Great Barrington

As state and passenger rail advocates advance efforts to connect the Berkshires to New York City via passenger train, a federal railroad safety expert will share his expertise with the public on Wednesday, Dec. 19 at 12:15 p.m. at the Claire Teague Senior Center.

Dick Towle, a former law enforcement liaison with Federal Railroad Administration and now a private consultant working with the Massachusetts Department of Transportation, has 40 years of experience in the fire, police and railroad industry. He will share an educational video and lead a discussion, and he will invite volunteers from the senior center to join him when he visits Monument Valley Middle School in early 2019, to talk about railroad safety and the history of passenger rail travel.

The public is welcome to attend the hour-long presentation.