Reading Is Fundamental

The Berkshires 2nd annual Jewish Festival of Books will take place July 26th through the 29th at Hevreh of Southern Berkshire on route 23 in Great Barrington.

This event is co-presented by Hevreh and The Jewish Federation of The Berkshires in partnership with The Jewish Book Council along with the generous support of The Harold Grinspoon Foundation.

This festival features free and fee-based lectures, teachings and readings by internationally acclaimed authors in genres ranging from adult fiction, children's literature and cook books. Hevreh will also have books available for advanced purchase in the lobby as the authors in attendance will be happy to sign copies for those wishing to add a memorable souvenir to their newly bought publication.