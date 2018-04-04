Join us for the American Cancer Society's Berkshire County Central/South Relay For Life event which will once again be taking place at Monument Mountain Regional High School in Great Barrington on June 22nd and 23rd.

The event kicks off on Friday evening at 6 P.M. with the Opening Ceremony , honoring everyone who's been affected by cancer and everyone who has contributed to the success of this year's Relay season.

Next up is the Survivor/Caregiver Walk - Survivors and Caregivers are the heart and soul of Relay For Life events. The teams and attendees honor their strength and courage with every step they take. It doesn't matter if you were diagnosed 10 days ago or 10 years ago, you can walk while everyone gathers together to cheer you on.

The next major event is the Luminaria Ceremony . During this ceremony the teams represent everyone touched by cancer with a Luminaria. Each light represents a life—a life taken by cancer, a survivor of cancer, or a support for a person still fighting the disease. It's a powerful demonstration that gives people the opportunity to grieve but also offers comfort and hope.

The last major event is the Closing Ceremony , This is the time to commit to take action and help lead the fight for a world free from cancer. It's a time to celebrate what everyone has accomplished together and a time to unify for the work that needs to be done moving forward.

(portions of above info taken from the official Relay For Life website)

In addition to these major events, many of the local teams host events like golf ball drops, breakfasts, massage treatment, live music, bingo, food carts, dance demos, zumba, and more. There's something for everyone at Relay.

WSBS will be broadcasting live throughout portions of Relay and we'll be taking your song requests to keep team members moving on the track. You can keep up with the latest Berkshire County Central/South Relay For Life events here

Relay For Life: Together We Can Beat Our Biggest Rival