John Mahoney, Star of ‘Frasier,’ Dies at 77

One of TV’s most beloved fathers has sadly passed away. Reports confirm that John Mahoney, best known for his role as the curmudgeonly Martin Crane across eleven seasons of Frasier , died in Chicago at the age of 77.

TMZ confirmed as much with the actor’s publicist, noting that Mahoney passed away in hospice care on Sunday. His last reported screen acting credit took place in 2015, following a recurring stint on TV Land’s Hot in Cleveland from 2011-2014.

In addition to his famous Frasier role, Mahoney had a storied, decades-long career that included a Tony Award and movie roles in Primal Fear , The American President , Barton Fink , Eight Men Out and more. On the TV side, Mahoney has appeared in classic SNL , 3rd Rock From the Sun , and even a Cheers episode as a character unrelated to Frasier Crane. Mahoney was actually born in Lancashire, England, and gained American citizenship in 1959. The actor never married, but served as godfather to Frasier co-star Jane Leeves’ son.

Best wishes to all those mourning John Mahoney’s loss in the meantime.