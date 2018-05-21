Rising Gas Prices Wont Stop Memorial Day Travel Plans

Memorial Day marks the unofficial start of summer, and Americans will kick off the season by traveling in near-record numbers. According to AAA, more than 41.5 million Americans will travel this holiday weekend, nearly five percent more than last year and the most since 2005.

“The highest gas prices since 2014 won’t keep travelers home this Memorial Day weekend,” said Mary Maguire, AAA Northeast Director of Public and Legislative Affairs. “A strong economy and growing consumer confidence are giving Americans all the motivation they need to kick off what we expect to be a busy summer travel season with a Memorial Day getaway.”

By the Numbers: 2018 Memorial Day Holiday Travel Forecast

· Nationally, the vast majority of travelers – 36.6 million – will drive to their destinations, 4.7 percent more than last year.

· Close to 1.9 million New England residents are expected to travel, 1.7 million of them by car.

· In Massachusetts, almost 1 million people will be traveling, an increase of 5.2 percent from last year.

· Almost 900,000 Massachusetts residents are expected to drive this year, an increase of 5 percent.

· Car rental prices are down 27.9 percent in the Boston area, with an average daily rate around $80 dollars down from $111 last year.

· 80,000 Massachusetts residents are expected to travel by air, an increase of 7 percent from last year.

· Flying is cheaper this year with roundtrip airfares from Boston to New York down 6.3 percent from last year, and roundtrip Boston to Washington D.C. down 11.2 percent