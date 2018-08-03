Rockwell Museum To Host Naturalization Ceremony

The Norman Rockwell Museum in Stockbridge will once again partner with the Berkshire Immigrant Center to host their annual United States Citizenship Naturalization Ceremony on Friday, August 10 from 10 A.M. to 1 P.M.

A press release from the Museum notes that the ceremony is for residents of Western Massachusetts who have immigrated to the United States from around the world. This year's event, the 7th held at the Museum, comes during the 75th anniversary of Norman Rockwell’s Four Freedoms. Original Four Freedoms war bond posters will serve as an important backdrop for event.

For the third year, the ceremony will be presided over by the Honorable Joan M. McMenemy, First Justice of Berkshire County Juvenile Court. Remarks are to be offered by Ms. Norton Moffatt and Brooke Mead, Executive Director of the Berkshire Immigrant Center. A color guard will be provided by the Williamstown American Legion Post 152, with singer Lina Orozco Grillon performing during the event.

While the ceremony is open to the public, priority seating will be given to new citizens and their families; Museum visitors are welcome to observe the ceremony based on space availability. A reception will follow for new citizens and their families on the Museum’s terrace.