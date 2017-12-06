Ryan Reynolds is adding another quirky note to the delightfully bizarre timeline of his career, which is already punctuated with a strange collection of notable characters like Van Wilder, Green Lantern, and Deadpool — the latter of which has helped us forget all about the first two (until now, I am so sorry). The actor is trading in his mercenary spandex and seemingly infinite mental Rolodex of profanity for a Pokeball and some decidedly family-friendly language in Detective Pikachu .

…Which is totally a real movie title, I swear. THR reports that Reynolds has joined the cast of Detective Pikachu , the upcoming live-action Pokemon movie. The film will follow the exploits of the titular character, who’s a little different from the other members of the Pikachu species in that he’s — wait for it — a detective who likes to find things and solve mysteries and stuff. He probably also has one of those magnifying glasses and an old-timey Sherlock Holmes hat, right?

You may assume, from Reynolds’ casting and the fact that this is a live-action movie about a Pokemon character, that the actor is playing a human person. But Ryan Reynolds laughs in the face of such logical assumptions. He is an actor , after all. Of course he will be playing the titular role of Detective Pikachu. “How?” you may ask? I don’t know, they’ll fix it in post. (No, really — it’ll be motion-capture, it’s fine, this is fine.)

Rob Letterman ( Goosebumps ) is directing Detective Pikachu, which also recently cast Justice Smith ( Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom ) and Kathryn Newton ( Big Little Lies ). Smith plays a teen who enlists the help of Pikachu to find his kidnapped father. Newton will play a “sassy” journalist who helps them out.

Detective Pikachu will begin filming in London in January and does not yet have a release date. In the meantime, you can see Reynolds in Deadpool 2 on June 1, 2018.