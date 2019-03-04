Sad News Regarding the SBRSD Community

WSBS received this message this past Friday afternoon from Beth Regulbuto Superintendent of Schools for the Southern Berkshire Regional School District.

It is with a heavy heart that I am writing to the SBRSD School Community to let you know that a former graduate was killed last evening in a car accident near the school on Berkshire School Road. I received the notification early this morning.

The SBRSD Crisis Team met first thing this morning, and held a follow-up meeting this afternoon. Please know that there are and will continue to be supports in place that are accessible for any faculty member, staff member, or student that may need to access them. All District or Building Level Administrators or designated crisis team members continue to be available to assist wherever needed. Our thoughts are with his family at this incredibly difficult time.