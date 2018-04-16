Sandisfield Arts Center Annual Benefit Dinner and Auction

SANDISFIELD, MA - - The Sandisfield Arts Center will hold it’s annual Dinner and Benefit Auction on Saturday, May 5 beginning at 6pm at its historic site at 5 Hammertown Road in Sandisfield, MA. The theme for the event is The Piano and the Building That Houses All 88 Keys.

The theme for the black and white event, The Piano and the Building That Houses All 88 Keys, reflects the need to replace the current baby grand piano in the Center, which is unplayable and beyond repair. A Steinway baby grand has been generously donated, but is in need of repair and restoration work to bring it to current concert performance standards. The Arts Center has received a grant to cover a portion of the costs for repair, tuning, and relocating the donated Steinway. Proceeds from the event are expected to make up the difference.

The evening will begin with hors d’oeuvres, cocktails, and a raffle in the Art Gallery, followed by a dinner upstairs prepared by chef Adam Manacher. A live auction will take place after dinner. Attendees will have the opportunity to buy their favorites keys, or even a chord or two if they wish, during the cocktail hour. Gary Miller of Release the Penguins Jazz Quartet will entertain on the vibraphone.

The Sandisfield Arts Center is funded primarily by private donors and with grants from the Massachusetts and local Cultural Councils. Operating almost entirely by volunteers, the Sandisfield Arts Center serves as a community hub for area residents and as an arts destination for the wider tri-state region, offering free community gatherings and events, concerts, theatre performances, art exhibits, and other arts related events from May through October. The Center is also the home of The Sandisfield Players. For the schedule of events for the 2018 season visit www.sandisfieldartscenter.org.

Once a Baptist Meeting House and an Orthodox Synagogue, the building was established as a performing arts center in 1995. Since then Sandisfield Arts Center has evolved into a non-profit organization recognized by the Massachusetts Historical Commission, the National Trust and the public for its dedication to preserving this historically-important building and rehabilitating it for use as a performing arts center. In 2006, the building was accepted on the National Registry of Historic Places as "The Montville Baptist Church." Visitors now come from all over Berkshire, Hampden & Litchfield Counties, as well as New York, Boston and Connecticut for unique, quality performances. You can read the fascinating history of the building, and find out complete event details here