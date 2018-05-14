Sandisfield Town Meeting Results

The Berkshire Eagle reports that Saturday's Town Meeting voters also approved more money for building repair and maintenance, given how long attention to town buildings has been deferred. Voters approved the town’s $1.4 million share of costs for the Farmington River School District, which saw a 2.5 percent increase due to salary and insurance hikes, according to Select Board Chairman John Skrip, who also said the rise can also be attributed to 10 new students attending the schools.