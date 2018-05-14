Sandisfield Town Meeting Results
Voters in Sandisfield have approved the town’s $1.6 million operating budget and school costs, rules for solar installations, and hashed through a debate about highway department salaries.
The Berkshire Eagle reports that Saturday's Town Meeting voters also approved more money for building repair and maintenance, given how long attention to town buildings has been deferred. Voters approved the town’s $1.4 million share of costs for the Farmington River School District, which saw a 2.5 percent increase due to salary and insurance hikes, according to Select Board Chairman John Skrip, who also said the rise can also be attributed to 10 new students attending the schools.
Also in Sandisfield, the Town is advising residents and drivers that South Sandisfield Road will be closed Tuesday, May 15 - Thursday, May 17 from 7:00 A.M. to 2:00 P.M. due to drainage work. Alternate roads will be Gremler Road and New Hartford Road.