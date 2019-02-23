Saturday-Sunday Winter Weather Advisory Info

The National Weather Service reports that a Winter Weather Advisory calling for mixed precipitation including total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations from a glaze up to one tenth of an inch expected is in effect from 9:00 PM Saturday evening through 7:00 AM Sunday.

The advisory covers portions of southern Vermont, northwestern hills of Connecticut, western Massachusetts, and most of east central New York.

Plan on slippery travel conditions. A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Expect slippery roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.