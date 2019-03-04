Save The Date: WSBS’ Great Radio Auction

We've been getting phone calls and emails asking when the next Great Radio Auction will be taking place. Mark Mar. 23 on your calendar. That's the date and 9:00 A.M. is the start time for when the savings, bargains, steals and deals take place. Will this be your first auction? Are you not sure how it works? Well here is some info for you to keep in mind come Mar. 23.

Here’s how the WSBS Great Radio Auction works! When you hear an item you like described on the air, call 413-528-0860 and tell the bidding operator how much you’d like to bid, what the item is (as we have multiple items on the bidding table at any given time), and a contact phone number. When the sold bell rings, if you are the high bidder you win! If your bid was indeed the highest, you will receive a call back from our call back operators telling you that you won the item. They will give you a confirmation number. Write that number down and bring it to the radio station at 425 Stockbridge Road, Great Barringon during auction item pickup hours (more details coming regarding pickup hours). Pay with cash, check or credit card, then go to the merchant with your gift certificate and enjoy!

So there it is in a nutshell. Items will be added to this website soon and keep checking back often as we update the site on a regular basis. So get ready to save and have some fun on March 23 by participating in the Great Radio Auction on WSBS.