Scam Alert: Identifying Consumer Scams

From the Town of Great Barrington

Identifying and avoiding consumer scams -- from telemarketing schemes to IRS imposters -- is the topic of a talk Monday, March 4 at noon, at the Claire Teague Center. The talk is free and open to all.

Consumer Advocate Kate Alexander of Berkshire Regional Housing Authority will discuss the latest scams, how to identify them and how to report fraudulent activity.

"Consumer scams are becoming more sophisticated every day and people of all ages are impacted, so we invite anyone to join us to learn to protect themselves," said Polly Mann-Salenovich, director of the Claire Teague Center. "This will be a very informative presentation."

Information: (413) 528-1881