Seasonal Water Testing for Swimming Spots Has Concluded

A message from the Town of Great Barrington

With the close of the summer beach season, the Town of Great Barrington Health Department will no longer be taking routine water samples to test for harmful levels of E.coli at Lake Mansfield and Green River swimming spots along Route 23.

Both swimming locations remain open to the public, though anyone who develops a rash or eye irritation after swimming at those locations (or any others in town) are asked to notify the Health Department, by calling (413) 528-0680, or email Rjurczyk@townofgb.org.