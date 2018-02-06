Watch Shakira Test Out Recovered Vocal Cords

At the end of December, Shakira disappointed a lot of fans by postponing her El Dorado Tour due to damaged vocal cords. However, the news wasn't all bad as the singer reassured her followers that the tour would resume in June 2018. "I am so relieved and happy to share with you that I will be getting back on the road in June 2018 with my El Dorado World Tour in Europe, and the US, with Latin America dates to be announced soon," she wrote on Instagram.

Over the weekend, the superstar went back on Instagram to show off her recovered vocal cords by singing a song in Spanish and in English to appease all her fans, captioning in the Spanish video that it was dedicated to her fans who "never let me fall so low, they raise me up." Watch both videos below.

The rescheduled El Dorado Tour is set to begin June 3 in Hamburg, Germany and conclude September 6 in San Jose, California. Hopefully she can keep those vocal cords healthy between now and then, because she's going to be giving them a good workout this summer!

Get more info about the tour and buy tickets through Shakira's official website.