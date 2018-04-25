Sheffield Arbor Day Celebration and Nursery Planting Coming Up

The Sheffield Land Trust and Sheffield Tree Project will hold Sheffield’s annual Arbor Day Celebration and Tree Planting on Saturday, April 28 from 9:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M.

This year’s event will be planting a nursery of trees for the Sheffield Tree Project and Land Trust to grow for many future plantings. Barnum Hill Farm has generously offered to host the nursery. Refreshments will be provided.

This is a family-friendly event that is free and open to the public. Tom Ingersoll, who leads the Sheffield Tree Project, will read the Arbor Day proclamation and provide a wealth of information about nursery, tree planting and tree care. Come celebrate and get your hands dirty!

Directions: From Rte 7 take Berkshire School Road .25 mile west to Salisbury Rd, on the left. Follow Salisbury Road .9 mile to Barnum Street on the left and go 1.6 miles to 805 Barnum Street on the left (about 1.5 miles past the Sheffield Transfer Station). Please park on the right – the west side of the road - by mailboxes 795 and 805.

For more information contact the Sheffield Tree Project at sheffieldtreeproject.org or email info@sheffieldtreeproject.org or the Sheffield Land Trust at shefland@bcn.net or (413) 229-0234.