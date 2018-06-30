Sheffield Board of Selectmen Meeting Agenda for July 2
The next Sheffield Board of Selectmen Town Meeting is coming up on Monday evening, July 2, 7:00 P.M. at Town Hall. The following agenda items are for review and possible action.
1. Approval of Meeting Minutes
2. Discussion and Action on Bike-N-Fly Event
3. Jim Barry-Green CommunitiesPresentation
4. CET-Solar AccessPresentation
5. Update from Chief Munson-Community Outreach Programs
6. Ratification of Moderators Appointment to Finance Committee
7. Discussion and Possible Action Regarding Speed at the Town Park
8. Review and Act on Request from Building Commissioner to Access Legal Counsel
9. Discussion and Possible Action Regarding Vocational Education Request
10. Resignation–Van Driver
11. FY2019 Appointments
12. Selectmen’s Items
13. Town Administrator Items
14. Public Comments (3 minute time limit–ONLY items within the Board’s jurisdiction)
