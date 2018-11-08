Sheffield Hazard Mitigation

The Berkshire Regional Planning Commission (BRPC) is providing technical and planning services to assist the Town of Sheffield in preparing a Hazard Mitigation Plan update to meet the requirements of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). The existing 2013 plan is being used as the foundation upon which to build and update, as necessary, to meet FEMA requirements. You can view the links to the draft report which is for public review and comment by going here . Please submit comments before November 18, 2018 to: lgaherty@berkshireplanning.org.

