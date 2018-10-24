Sheffield Tree Project Fall Planting Day

The Sheffield Land Trust and Sheffield Tree Project will hold their annual Fall Tree Planting Day on Saturday, Oct. 27 starting at 9:00 AM at the Pine Grove Cemetery on Bow Wow Road at the Sheffield-Egremont town line (just north of the junction with Lime Kiln Road).

Come help plant eight new trees along the edge of the cemetery, to provide wonderful shade and a canopy for the future!

The cemetery has been restoring headstones, repairing fences and, to make more room for more burials, the old edge of the cemetery was cleared, so this planting will re-establish that graceful edge of trees.

Trees are planted along public ways so that the whole community can benefit from the trees, but on private property where the landowners have agreed to provide the watering and care needed to ensure that the trees will survive.

This is a family-friendly event, that is free and open to the public. Tom Ingersoll, who leads the Sheffield Tree Project, will provide a wealth of information about tree planting and care as each tree is planted. Seasonal refreshments will be provided.

Directions: From Rte. 7 in Sheffield, take Miller Ave. 0.7 mile to Bow Wow Rd. on the right. Go 2.8 miles to the cemetery on the right, just past Lime Kiln Rd.

From Rte. 41 in Egremont just take Bow Wow Road until you see the cemetery on the left. Park on cemetery side of the road.

For more information contact the Sheffield Tree Project by going here or email info@sheffieldtreeproject.org or the Sheffield Land Trust at (413) 229-0234, shefland@bcn.net, finding them on Facebook or by going here

