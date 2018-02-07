Ski Race To Honor Local Hero

The Berkshire County High School Alpine Ski League has scheduled a ski competition for Monday, February 12 to honor the heroic actions of a naval pilot from the Berkshires.

Last December, while stationed in Japan, U.S. Navy Lt. Steven Combs was piloting his twin-engine C-2A Greyhound when it went down in the Philippine Sea. The 28 year old from Dalton along with two fellow crew members lost their lives, but eight others aboard the aircraft survived. Navy spokesman Commander Robert Flanders, after hearing an account from the plane's surviving co-pilot, told the Berkshire Eagle , "Lt.Combs' airmanship was nothing short of heroic, and was instrumental in saving the lives of the eight survivors."

Combs was Berkshire County Alpine Ski League MVP in his senior year at St. Joseph;s High School. So the League decided to honor him with next week's Steve Combs Memorial Alpine Ski Race at Bousquet Ski Area. It'll be a one run Giant Slalom starting at 5:30 P.M. Monday, with a backup date of Wednesday February 14. According to an email sent to coaches, families and friends of Steve Combs, his sister Stephanie plans to be on hand to present awards and scholarship donations to winning schools and individuals, made possible by the family.