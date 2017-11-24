Between the shopping frenzy of Black Friday and the online bargain-hunting of Cyber Monday comes Small Business Saturday. It's a day meant to shine a spotlight on the locally owned, independent businesses which after all are the backbone of commerce in South Berkshire.

When you shop local on Small Business Saturday--or any day--you're helping support entrepreneurs and their employees who live and work in our community. Some merchants will be offering specials of their own. Look in their windows, stop in and ask. You never know what you'll discover. It's a great way to find a unique gift for the holidays, something unavailable online or on a big box shelf, something Made in the Berkshires.