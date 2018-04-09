‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Will Have a Special Premiere At… Cannes

Han Solo is headed to… the Croisette? Yep, the Star Wars spinoff will make its debut at the Cannes Film Festival . Chewie and the gang will get to pose on the iconic red carpet in France, but just don’t let them take any selfies .

Ron Howard ’s Solo: A Star Wars Story will reportedly have a special premiere at the international film festival 10 days before its release, according to Deadline . While you wouldn’t typically imagine Cannes and Star Wars sharing the same sentence, France is no stranger to the galaxy far, far away. Revenge of the Sith actually debuted out of competition at the fest back in 2005. The festival has yet to announce its slate, but a competition lineup is bound to come next week at the soonest. So far the only films set to screen are Solo and Asghar Farhadi’s psychological thriller Everybody Knows, starring Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem, which will open the fest.

UPDATE : Disney has confirmed that Solo will screen out of competition in a press release Friday morning. Howard is expected to make an appearance on the famous red carpet along with his cast, including Alden Ehrenreich , as the young smuggler, Donald Glover , as the young Lando, Emila Clarke , Thandie Newton , Woody Harrelson , Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Joonas Suatamo, and Paul Bettany. I just hope we get some photos of Chewie munching on croissants (some carbs to compliment all the roasted porg ?).The film hits theaters May 25.