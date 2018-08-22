Sounds of Summer – August 21 (photos)

What a way to wrap up Sounds of Summer 2018. The weather was comfortable and the band was a big hit. "Wild Card" delivered a fun classic rock mix and per usual, the crowd was digging the evening of music. The folks were dancing and having a blast. This particular week, attendees were able to enjoy hot dogs and hamburgers courtesy of the Great Barrington VFW.

WSBS would like to thank everyone who made this year's Sounds of Summer concert series a success; from the sponsors, to the loyal attendees, to the bands and everyone who setup and tore down equipment, banners etc . Plus, I heard from almost every band that they truly loved the new stage that the Great Barrington VFW provided this year.

Take a look at the photos below from last night. "Wild Card" really knew how to end the season in style. We can't wait to do it again in 2019, Tuesday evenings in July and August.