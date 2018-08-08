Sounds of Summer – August 7

It was wet, it was hot and it was a blast! That's right, wet weather didn't keep the community from coming out to support Whiskey City and Sounds of Summer at the Great Barrington VFW!

After the first wave of showers came through, Whiskey City got the action underway at about 6:30. The fans were out dancing and WC kept them on their covering classic tunes from Linda Ronstadt, The Outfield, Florida Georgia Line, Big & Rich, Green Day, Bon Jovi and more. It was a great time and the turnout was a success considering the weather that was surrounding the evening.

We'll have a blast once again on August 14 when the Steal Your Peach Band (interweaving The Grateful Dead and Allman Brothers Band Experience) takes the outside stage at the Great Barrington VFW from 6:00 P.M. - 8:00 P.M.

Take a look at the collection of photos from the Whiskey City/Sounds of Summer concert.