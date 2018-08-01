Sounds of Summer – July 31 (photos)

It was a perfect evening at the Great Barrington VFW this past Tuesday. The weather was awesome, the crowd was awesome, the band was awesome! This time around, 2017's Berkshire's Best band Hot Shot Hillbillies took the outside stage at the VFW.

The group delivered some upbeat, foot stomping, grooving tunes as they covered an array of rock, country, classic country and more. The band delivered fantastic renditions of tunes from such artists as CCR, John Denver, the Eagles, Darius Rucker and more. This was without a doubt our biggest crowd turnout this year.

This was the first time the 'Hot Shot Hillbillies' performed in Great Barrington and they would love to make a return to the area soon. If you haven't been to one of their live shows, make it point to catch them in the act. You wont be disappointed.

It's going to be a blast when we do it again on August 7 as 'Whiskey City' will perform at Sounds of Summer from 6:00 P.M. - 8:00 P.M.

To see all of the fun the crowd had on July 31, take a look at the Sounds of Summer photo gallery below as the 'Hot Shot Hillbillies' brought it to Great Barrington.