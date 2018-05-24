South Berkshire Paint and Oil Collection Is Coming Up

On Saturday, June 2nd from 8:30 to 10:30 A.M., the South Berkshire Household Hazardous Waste Collaborative will hold a paint and oil collection in Lenox for the 15 participating towns of Alford, Becket, Egremont, Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox, Monterey, Mount Washington, New Marlborough, Otis, Richmond, Sheffield, Stockbridge, Tyringham and West Stockbridge. The non-profit Center for EcoTechnology (CET), which is funded in part by the Massachusetts Cultural Council, will coordinate these collections.

They will accept oil-based paint, stains, paint thinners, spray paint and turpentine, as well as waste motor oil. No other type of oil or fuel will be accepted.

Latex paint will not be accepted at this event. Empty cans can be recycled with scrap metal. Dried-up cans of latex paint can be disposed with the regular trash. Empty cans of oil-based paint, stains and solvents can be disposed with the regular trash as well. Usable paint can be given away through freecycle.org or Habitat Restore in Pittsfield.