South Berkshire Trick-Or-Treat Times

Halloween is less than a week away. The little ones are getting excited as they get to dress up, show off their costumes and pick up some treats on Oct. 31. Plus if you're handing out candy, you may choose to show off a costume too. Either way, here is the Trick-Or-Treat Schedule for the Southern Berkshires and nearby towns. If we missed you're town, let us know by emailing us at fun@wsbs.com and we will add it to the schedule. Also, don't forget to follow these tips to make for a safe Halloween/trick-or-treat experience. Here's the schedule:

Egremont 6 - 8 p.m.

Great Barrington 5:30 - 7:30 p.m.

Lee 5 - 7 p.m.

Lenox 5:30 - 7 p.m.

Lenox Dale 5:30 - 7 p.m.

New Marlborough 5 - 7 p.m.

Otis 5 - 7 p.m.

Richmond 5:30 - 7:30 p.m.

Stockbridge 5 - 7 p.m.

West Stockbridge 4 - 6 p.m.