Special Olympics Returns to Monument Mountain

As the message board outside Monument Mountain Regional High School on Route 7 proudly proclaims, the school is ready to welcome the Special Olympics of Massachusetts this Wednesday May 2 for the "Monument Games."

This will be the 39th annual Berkshire Area Track & Field Meet, which last year included athletes from age 8-70 from all around the county. This year's event begins at 9 AM with wheelchair races and assisted walks. A welcoming ceremony and parade/banner contest is scheduled for 10:00. There will also be a Torch Run led by local law enforcement representatives and graduating high school athletes.

Competition starts at 11 AM in a series of events, divided into male/female and age groups. The Monument Games should wrap up by about 1 PM. Organizers remind participants and spectators that there will be no lunch at the event, but healthy snacks will be provided to participants during the competition.