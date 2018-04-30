Special Olympics Returns to Monument Mountain
As the message board outside Monument Mountain Regional High School on Route 7 proudly proclaims, the school is ready to welcome the Special Olympics of Massachusetts this Wednesday May 2 for the "Monument Games."
This will be the 39th annual Berkshire Area Track & Field Meet, which last year included athletes from age 8-70 from all around the county. This year's event begins at 9 AM with wheelchair races and assisted walks. A welcoming ceremony and parade/banner contest is scheduled for 10:00. There will also be a Torch Run led by local law enforcement representatives and graduating high school athletes.
Competition starts at 11 AM in a series of events, divided into male/female and age groups. The Monument Games should wrap up by about 1 PM. Organizers remind participants and spectators that there will be no lunch at the event, but healthy snacks will be provided to participants during the competition.
Becky Marzotto, the school-based coordinator for the Special Olympics, reminded us that the Special Olympic Oath, which will be recited at the event, is "Let me win, but if I don’t win, Let me brave in my attempt". Spectators are most welcome to come by the track at Monument Mountain this Wednesday to cheer on these special athletes' attempts during the 39th Monument Games.