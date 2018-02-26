Special Town Meeting Set for Tonight

The Town of Sheffield will be holding a special town meeting this evening at the Sheffield Senior Center, located at 25 Cook Road in Sheffield at 7 PM. There are two articles on the warrant at tonight's meeting.

Article 1 : To see if the Town will vote to appropriate from the Fire Truck Stabilization Account a sum of money for the purchasing and equipping of a fire truck, including all incidental and related expenses; or take any other action relative thereto.

Article 2: To see if the Town will vote to transfer, from the funds allocated by the vote taken under Article 21 of the May 4, 2009 Town Meeting for engineering services relative to determining the feasibility and location of a new highway garage, the sum of $46,194.70 to be used to fund the accessibility project at Town Hall, including incidental and related expenses; or take any other action relative thereto.

According to the Berkshire Eagle , a new fire truck costs $350,000 to $450,000. The new truck if voters approve the expense, would replace the one from 1988.